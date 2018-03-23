Breaking News Bar
 
Des Plaines man accused of sexual assault now faces videotaping charges

  • Juan Laureano

    Juan Laureano

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Des Plaines man charged last month with sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl and a woman, now 20, over the course of several years, faces new charges of unlawful videotaping.

Juan Laureano was ordered held on $300,000 bail on Feb. 16 on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault. A Cook County judge on Friday set an additional $100,000 bail for the new charges.

Prosecutors say during the investigation of the original charges police recovered videos that Laureano, 45, took of a young girl in her underwear. Authorities also recovered photographs they say Laureano took showing women and girls in yoga pants, which prosecutors say were taken without their knowledge.

In addition to the new bond, Cook County Judge Steven J. Goebel ordered Laureano to have no contact with anyone under 18 and forbade him from accessing the internet.

Laureano appears in court on the latest charge on April 19.

