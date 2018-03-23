Des Plaines Elementary District 62 again hosting online registration

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 will once again host online registration for its families beginning April 3.

The district introduced online registration in 2017 as a way of providing a more efficient and effective operation during student registration.

Online registration will be open for all returning students entering grades 1-8 for school year 2018-2019. Any new students or students entering Kindergarten will use the existing paper registration process.

Parents will not pay fees at the time of registration. Fee payments will be collected at a later date.

The district benefits of introducing an online registration system includes streamlining the process and time committed to the manual entry of student registration. This will also assist with the automation of the invoicing and simplifying the fee payment process.