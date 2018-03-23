Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/23/2018 4:43 PM

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 again hosting online registration

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Des Plaines Elementary District 62 will once again host online registration for its families beginning April 3.

The district introduced online registration in 2017 as a way of providing a more efficient and effective operation during student registration.

Online registration will be open for all returning students entering grades 1-8 for school year 2018-2019. Any new students or students entering Kindergarten will use the existing paper registration process.

Parents will not pay fees at the time of registration. Fee payments will be collected at a later date.

The district benefits of introducing an online registration system includes streamlining the process and time committed to the manual entry of student registration. This will also assist with the automation of the invoicing and simplifying the fee payment process.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account