Bill Kurtis to speak at Schaumburg Volunteer of the Year luncheon

Bill Kurtis, acclaimed documentary host and producer and renowned TV news anchor, will be the keynote speaker at Schaumburg's Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, April 18, at Chandler's, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, April 2, for the award categories of Volunteer of the Year, Youth Individual Volunteer and Volunteer Organization of the Year.

Nominees can represent social, civic, religious, school and medical organizations. For-profit and political organizations are excluded.

Nomination materials are available on the village of Schaumburg's website at bit.ly/2lgHcj0.

For additional information, contact Special Events Coordinator Roxane Benvenuti at rebenvenuti@schaumburg.com or (847) 923-3605.