2 police officers injured in Thursday night shootout

hello

An earlier version attributed a statement to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. It was Police Chief Kristen Ziman who said it.

The man Aurora police shot and killed Thursday night had been arrested March 18 on a weapons charge, and was free on bond, Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman said Friday.

Santiago Calderon, 36, of the 700 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was identified as the man shot, after a police pursuit through downtown Aurora.

The officers involved, Matt Huber and Colin Griffin, have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force investigates.

Ziman expressed condolences to Calderon's family at a news conference at the police department.

"Despite his actions that resulted in this outcome, he (Calderon) is a father and a son, and that is not lost on us," Ziman said.

Ziman praised the police officers, saying they acted "bravely and courageously."

Huber was shot in the leg, and Griffin injured his shoulder while taking cover during the shootout. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

The two were watching a suspected "gang house" in the 200 block of South Lake Street (Route 31) when they saw two men exit and get in to a green Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. They pulled it over in the 0-99 block of East Galena Boulevard. Calderon, who was the driver, fired shots at officers, then drove off, hitting a Chevrolet Malibu at Galena and Broadway. Calderon then ran from the SUV and fired more shots.

He was killed in a parking lot on LaSalle Street between Galena and Downer Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ziman said the officers were in an unmarked police car that did not have a dashboard camera. Aurora police do not wear body cameras.

Police are seeking any video surveillance from security cameras on buildings in the area.

Ziman said the "gang house" has been the focus of police, and has been connected to shootings.

She did not know what caliber handgun Calderon used, nor how many times he had been shot. The Kane County coroner's office will conduct an autopsy.

The passenger in Calderon's car was not injured, and was released from custody Friday morning without charges.