updated: 3/22/2018 11:23 AM

Snow in forecast this weekend? Yes, but suburbs should miss the heavy stuff

Daily Herald staff report

A late blast of winter isn't expected to hit the suburbs too hard this weekend, the National Weather Service says.

The latest models from the weather service in Chicago show the heaviest bands of snow south of the suburbs.

Rain should start falling Friday evening before turning into snow overnight, the National Weather Service forecasts.

Snowfall totals will vary greatly across the suburbs, anywhere from 4-6 inches in parts of Will County to less than an inch in Lake County.

Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, La Salle, Kendall and Grundy counties are all in a winter storm watch starting Friday evening and ending Saturday afternoon.

The weather service says 4-9 inches of snow could fall in those areas.

Difficult travel conditions and reduced visibility are possible with the storm.

