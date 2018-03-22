Longmeadow Parkway, Huntley Road work on Kane County construction wish list

hello

Kane County transportation officials unveiled an updated $355.6 million to-do/wish list this week of construction projects to tackle within the next five years.

The plan includes several multimillion-dollar roadwork and bridge projects. Officials also issued a warning there won't be enough cash, particularly from federal and state sources, to tackle everything on the list.

The funding forecast envisions a five-year flat property tax levy, though property taxes have never been a significant source of money for construction projects. Primary funding comes from the transportation sales tax, which accounts for about 21 percent of the department's revenue. Motor fuel taxes also account for a significant amount of income. The forecast expects federal and state funding to decline.

"Kane County will need to consider alternative actions and/or funding streams," the report states. "If future revenues are not sufficient to cover the proposed program costs, projects will be further prioritized and implementation will be extended into outlying years."

The county has 65 projects in various stages of engineering, land acquisition and construction slated for 2018. Those projects will see $117 million spent on the 311 miles of highways and bridges. Some of the big-ticket projects on the updated list include:

• Longmeadow Parkway: Two sections of the project are open to traffic. Construction on two more sections begins this year. County officials expect to complete all construction for the project by the end of 2021. That's assuming ongoing efforts to stop the project in court fail. Estimates for the construction portion exceed $64 million.

• Huntley Road from Randall Road to Sleepy Hollow Road: This project will reconstruct and widen Huntley Road. Work on the section from Sleepy Hollow Road to Route 31 will begin in 2018. Construction costs are estimated at $20 million.

• Realignment of Bliss Road at Fabyan Parkway in Batavia: It will create a new intersection with Main Street, including the installation of a roundabout. Construction costs are estimated at $8.8 million.

• Dauberman Road to Granart Road extension: The project in Big Rock will extend Dauberman Road over Route 30 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to connect south to Granart Road. The project includes a ramp and traffic signals. There will also be improvements to the intersection with Granart. Construction costs are more than $7 million.

• Extension of Bunker Road: It will extend Bunker Road from the LaFox Metra station to LaFox Road north of the LaFox Village District center. A roundabout will be placed at Bunker and Keslinger roads. Construction costs are more than $6 million.