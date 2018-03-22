Lombard police investigating death, person in custody

Lombard police are investigating a death Tuesday night at a home near the intersection of Maple and Grace streets, according to the village's website.

"A person of interest has been taken into custody," the post states. "This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public."

Lombard detectives, reached by phone Thursday afternoon, said they have no other information to share with the community. The case also appears to have been left out of the March 20 crime blotter posted on the village website.

DuPage County coroner's officials did not immediately respond to inquiries.