Gurnee teenager is missing

hello

Article to: (required) Article from: (required) Add a message (optional)

Lake County sheriff's deputies are looking for Alexandra Kobus, a missing 13-year-old girl from Gurnee.

She was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She has light brown hair and brown eyes. Alexandra was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

If you have information, call the criminal investigations division at (847) 549-5200.