If you're wondering how the Chicago Tribune will continue to cover the White Sox and the Blackhawks without dedicated beat writers, you're not alone, Robert Feder writes. As part of the latest wave of editorial job cuts at the newspaper, the layoffs of sports writers Chris Kuc and Paul Skrbina leave the two teams without a full-time Tribune reporter assigned to travel with them. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 3/22/2018 6:44 AM
Feder: Tribune layoffs cost White Sox, Blackhawks coverage
