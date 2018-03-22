Elgin council members: Police shooting video shows knife, 'something shiny'

hello

Elgin Police Lt. Christian Jensen has been on administrative leave since the March 12 shooting of Decynthia Clements.

Decynthia Clements of Elgin died March 12 after she was shot by Elgin Police Lt. Christian Jensen. The video shows she was shot and Tasered almost simultaneously, council members said.

Elgin police showed video Thursday of the March 12 police-involved shooting death of Decynthia Clements to relatives and city council members. Illustration by Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

Two Elgin council members who saw police video in the fatal shooting of resident Decynthia Clements said it shows her holding a knife, while another said it shows her holding "something shiny" as she moved toward police officers and was shot three times.

Mayor David Kaptain said an 18-minute version of the 30 or so hours of footage taken March 12 from police body cameras and squad cars that he watched Thursday showed "a disturbed young woman" whom officers can be heard saying was suicidal.

Family members watched the video earlier in the morning; the family did not return a call for comment.

The Clements family's attorney, Antonio M. Romanucci, said the video "raises questions about the unnecessary use of deadly force" by Jensen.

"This situation did not have to escalate to such a degree that cost a young woman her life. As we move forward with this lawsuit, those responsible for DeCynthia's death must be held accountable."

Kaptain and Councilman Terry Gavin said the video shows Clements, 34, getting out of her car holding a knife.

Councilwoman Rose Martinez said it shows her holding "something shiny."

Gavin and Martinez said the shots -- which police said were fired by Lt. Christian Jensen -- came almost simultaneously as another officer deployed a Taser; Kaptain said that wasn't entirely clear.

Police said Clements had an hourlong standoff with officers along the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway after she fled from a traffic stop.

The video doesn't show the initial stop, Martinez said.

"There are so many moving parts to this whole thing, this tragedy. But the one variable that changed the whole dynamic and caused it to end this way was the fire that she started in the car," Gavin said. "The police officers are moving in not to arrest her but to rescue her. She came at the police in two steps. It looked like she was making a move at the police officer."

"It's sad for the community. It's sad for the family."

"It's a pretty tough one," Martinez said. "It's very, very sad and unfortunate for the victim, for the community and for the officer."

The video starts with Clements' driving north on Route 25 and getting onto eastbound Interstate 90, then it shows her car on the westbound lane, damaged and disabled, Martinez said. Police assume she turned around somewhere along the median, she said.

In the video, Clements periodically moves her car forward and police eventually box her in between squad cars, Martinez said.

At one point, smoke and flames are seen coming from the car, so officers move toward it, council members said.

"They were getting prepared to go rescue her, but out of nowhere she comes out," Martinez said. "I see something shiny (in her hand) but you have to pay close attention. It went so fast."

Kaptain said police said she was holding two knives, one in each hand, but the second knife isn't visible in the video, Kaptain said.

Officers can be heard in the video saying they tried to contact Clements' family but no one answered.

"In the video they said she was suicidal a number of times. They tried to talk her out and she wouldn't come out," Kaptain said. "What I saw was a very disturbed young woman who apparently was out of control. She set fire to the car. Flames were coming out of the windows and she was still in there. Somebody that does that while they sit in the car is not doing well."

Activists have protested daily in front of the police department demanding release of the video and questioning why Clements was shot.

Illinois State Police is conducting an investigation expected to last months, followed by an internal review by Elgin police.

Another councilwoman, Tish Powell, called for an outside investigator to do an internal investigation of the shooting once state police is done. The city also should create a board of residents that would help review allegations of police misconduct, Powell said.

Kaptain said that decision will be up to the city council.

The video will be released to the media later Thursday.

Police Chief Jeff Swoboda was not available for comment.