Driver killed after shooting at Aurora police, they say; one officer shot

Aurora police say they shot and killed a driver who had shot at two investigators after they pulled him over Thursday night on Galena Boulevard.

One investigator was shot in the leg during a gunfire exchange that occurred after the driver fled the investigators and drove into another vehicle at Galena and Broadway, police said in a Facebook post. The second investigator "sustained an undisclosed, non-gunshot injury." Both are being treated at an Aurora hospital, but police did not specify which one.

Police said they did not yet have a positive identification of the driver killed. A passenger in his vehicle was taken into custody, they said.

The police said in a Facebook post that at about 9:45 p.m., two special operations investigators followed a vehicle they saw leaving "a known gang house" on the 200 block of Lake Street. When they pulled the vehicle over on the first block of Galena Boulevard, the driver fired shots at the investigators, then drove east until hitting another vehicle at Broadway.

The driver ran from the car, police said, and the driver and two investigators exchanged gunfire. The driver was killed on LaSalle Street between Galena and Downer Place, police said.

"When the officers went to render medical aid to the driver, a gun was found at his side," police said.

The passenger did not flee the car, and responding officers took that person into custody for questioning.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is handling the officer-involved shooting portion of the investigation, Aurora police said. A news conference is planned for 11 a.m. Friday at the Aurora Police Department, 1200 E. Indian Trail., to release more information.