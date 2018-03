1 person killed, 1 officer shot in Aurora

hello

Aurora police are reporting that a person has been killed, and a police officer shot, Thursday night near the downtown area.

There was an exchange of gunfire between special operations investigators and several people near Galena Boulevard and LaSalle Street.

The officer's injury is not life-threatening, according to a news release by the city on the department's Facebook page.

A second officer was injured, but not by gunfire.