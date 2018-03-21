Allendale hosts fostering open house

Allendale Association invites local residents and families to drop by its informational fostering open house, to be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 22, at the Bradley Counseling Center, 420 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Learn how fostering really works and the benefits for kids and foster families. Allendale staff and active foster parents will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. Children are welcome; kids' activities include games, coloring and free toy raffle. Refreshments will be served. RSVP at FosterCare@Allendale4Kids.org or call (847) 356-3322 for information. Allendale4kids.org