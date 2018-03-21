Allendale Association invites local residents and families to drop by its informational fostering open house, to be held 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 22, at the Bradley Counseling Center, 420 W. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Learn how fostering really works and the benefits for kids and foster families. Allendale staff and active foster parents will be on hand to provide information and answer questions. Children are welcome; kids' activities include games, coloring and free toy raffle. Refreshments will be served. RSVP at FosterCare@Allendale4Kids.org or call (847) 356-3322 for information. Allendale4kids.org
updated: 3/21/2018 12:50 PM
Allendale hosts fostering open house
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Lake Villa
- Volunteering
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.