updated: 3/20/2018 9:11 PM

Underwood dominates Democratic field in 14th Congressional race

James Fuller
 
 

With seven Democrats all espousing similar positions on almost all the key issues in the 14th Congressional District primary, the struggle for each candidate focused on how to nuance views in a way that stood out from the pack.

Lauren Underwood stood out as much for her detailed positions as for being the only woman and only racial minority in the contest. She walked away with an easy victory Tuesday night, tallying more votes than her six rivals combined. Underwood jumped out to a big lead with the very first batch of votes counted, collecting nearly 60 percent of all ballots cast. With so many other candidates in the race, the margin proved insurmountable.

Unofficial vote totals with 204 out of 465 precincts reporting show Underwood receiving 58.7 percent of the vote. Montgomery Village President Matt Brolley sat in a distant second with 13.2 percent of the vote.

Underwood is a nurse and a health policy expert who served a senior adviser in the Department of Health and Human Services during former President Barack Obama's administration.

