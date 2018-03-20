South Elgin fire district tax increase, building requests leading

Early tallies Tuesday showed support among South Elgin fire district voters for borrowing $10 million to build two new fire stations and raising taxes for staff and equipment.

Voters faced two referendum questions -- one asking permission to borrow money and the other seeking a hike in the fire district levy to create an emergency and rescue fund to pay for additional firefighters and equipment.

With seven of 23 precincts reporting, 1,172 voted in favor of the tax increase and 1,093 against; 1,193 voted in favor of borrowing money and 700 voted against in unofficial vote totals.

The building loan will increase the tax bill by $62.58 a year for a home valued at $200,000, according to district officials. The emergency/rescue fund tax will add another $66.67 to that home's tax bill.

The 24-square-mile district has fire stations at 150 W. State St. and 2055 McDonald Road. It employs 30 full-time firefighters/paramedics and 10 part-timers.

The two new stations will be built at 498 South Elgin Blvd. and at 1090 Spring St., the latter to replace the State Street station that also houses administrative offices.

The district would hire at least nine more full-time firefighters and more part-timers.