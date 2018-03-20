Republicans making their pick for DuPage sheriff

For the first time in two decades, the Republican nominee for DuPage County sheriff won't be John Zaruba.

With the polls now closed, GOP voters are waiting to see if they nominated Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano or patrol Cmdr. James Mendrick to replace Zaruba, who is retiring at the end of the year.

The primary winner will advance to the November election to face Democrat Gregory Whalen in the race to pick the next sheriff.

Bibbiano, 44, is an Elmhurst resident and 18-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Mendrick, 47, lives in Woodridge and is a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

When Mendrick announced his intention to run three years ago, he had Zaruba's support. But then Mendrick had a falling out with his boss and Zaruba ended up endorsing Bibbiano. Mendrick, meanwhile, had the backing of county board Chairman Dan Cronin.

During the campaign, both candidates said they would work more closely with the county board, which allocates funding for the department. They also said opioids are a huge problem facing the county and the sheriff's office must lead efforts to address it.