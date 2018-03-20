Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 3/20/2018 7:01 PM

Republicans making their pick for DuPage sheriff

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Frank Bibbiano, left, and James Mendrick are the Republican candidates for DuPage County sheriff.

    Frank Bibbiano, left, and James Mendrick are the Republican candidates for DuPage County sheriff.

 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

For the first time in two decades, the Republican nominee for DuPage County sheriff won't be John Zaruba.

With the polls now closed, GOP voters are waiting to see if they nominated Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano or patrol Cmdr. James Mendrick to replace Zaruba, who is retiring at the end of the year.

The primary winner will advance to the November election to face Democrat Gregory Whalen in the race to pick the next sheriff.

Bibbiano, 44, is an Elmhurst resident and 18-year veteran of the sheriff's office. Mendrick, 47, lives in Woodridge and is a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

When Mendrick announced his intention to run three years ago, he had Zaruba's support. But then Mendrick had a falling out with his boss and Zaruba ended up endorsing Bibbiano. Mendrick, meanwhile, had the backing of county board Chairman Dan Cronin.

During the campaign, both candidates said they would work more closely with the county board, which allocates funding for the department. They also said opioids are a huge problem facing the county and the sheriff's office must lead efforts to address it.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account