Rauner leads with 25 percent of precincts totaled

Jeanne Ives, left, and Bruce Rauner, right, are Republican candidates for Illinois Governor

Gov. Bruce Rauner has a slim early lead against challenger Jeanne Ives in the Republican gubernatorial primary.

With nearly 25 percent of precincts around the staete tallied in the race so far, results show Rauner collecting 53 percent of those votes and Ives, a state representative from Wheaton, with 47 percent.

Historians called the primary battle involving an incumbent relatively rare in Illinois but Rauner's moderate policies alienated some in the GOP and when he backed Medicaid funding for abortions last fall, Ives pounced. The Wheaton resident and West Point graduate called Rauner a fake Republican, also pointing to his backing of a measure that exempts local police from having to report arrests of undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

Investment banker Rauner of Winnetka initially took the high road, ignoring Ives and spending millions of his own money on ads against presumed Democratic front-runner J.B. Pritzker.

But as Ives' campaign drew attention and support, he increasingly tied her to Democatic Speaker Michael Madigan.