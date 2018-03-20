Rauner and Ives hit the suburbs on last day to vote

Democratic candidates for Illinois Governor include, top from left, Daniel Biss, Bob Daiber, Tio Hardiman, and bottom from left, Chris Kennedy, Robert Marshall, and JB Pritzker.

Jeanne Ives, left, and Bruce Rauner, right, are Republican candidates for Illinois Governor

With his political future and millions of his own dollars on the line, Gov. Bruce Rauner kept a smile on his face as he pumped hands and rallied volunteers Tuesday.

"We have to win this election -- this will determine the trajectory for the state for decades to come," the Republican incumbent said at a campaign office in Lisle.

It's a statement his rival state Rep. Jeanne Ives and the three Democratic front-runners: state Sen. Daniel Biss, developer Chris Kennedy and Hyatt hotel heir J.B. Pritzker could agree with on their own terms.

But for Rauner, the primary election has a special urgency -- given the moderate incumbent's challenge from Wheaton conservative Ives.

"We're going to have an upset today," Ives said Tuesday after voting in Wheaton. And "a victory tonight reverberates around the United State. It says you can hold your elected officials accountable."

Rauner dashed away questions about such an outcome.

"We're going to win -- it's as simple as that," he said. "It's a labor of love for me."

Meanwhile, Chicagoan Pritzker, Kennedy of Kenilworth and Biss of Evanston dashed around the region in a final round of get-out-the-vote appearances.

If either Rauner or Pritzker loses, it will flout conventional wisdom that the deepest pockets prevail.

Rauner raised more than $75 million in the campaign and Pritzker was second with almost $70 million, according to the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform. Third was Kennedy with $6.9 million, then Biss with $6.7 million and Ives with nearly $4 million.

Although it's unusual for a sitting governor to face a challenger, Ives threw down the gauntlet last fall, citing Rauner's approval of Medicaid funding for abortions. She's also faulted him for signing a bill that exempts local police from having to report arrests of undocumented immigrants to federal authorities.

In a series of ads, Ives attacked Rauner as a "fake" Republican while he focused initially on Pritzker, the candidate favored by many high-powered Democrats. Rauner later went on the offensive against Ives, linking her to Democratic speaker Michael Madigan.

While Rauner has the backing of the party establishment including DuPage County Chairman Dan Cronin and the Cook County Republican Organization, Ives has pulled in conservative lawmakers and a number of townships such as Wheatland and Wheeling.

It's been 42 years since a sitting governor lost in a primary, said Kent Redfield, University of Illinois Springfield emeritus professor of political science.

In 1976, Democratic Gov. Dan Walker lost the primary to Mike Howlett, the incumbent secretary of state backed by Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley. That November, Howlett lost to Gov. Jim Thompson.