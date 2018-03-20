Raoul leads, Harold romps in attorney general races

Gary Grasso, left, and Erika Harold, right, are Republican candidates for Illinois Attorney General

Upper from left, Sharon Fairley, Aaron Goldstein, Renato Mariotti, and lower from left, Pat Quinn, Kwame Raoul, Nancy Rotering, Jesse Ruiz are Democrat candidates for Illinois Attorney General

Early results in the race for Illinois Attorney General, show state Sen Kwame Raoul leading in the Democratic primary while former Miss America Erika Harold apparently winning big in the Republican primary.

With 43 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results show Raoul with 233,330 votes followed by former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn with 175,885 votes.

Preliminary results show Raoul leading in suburban Cook County, the city of Chicago and Lake County. The same results show Quinn leading in DuPage County and tied with Raoul in Kane County.

On the Republican side, Harold has 136,218 votes to DuPage County Board member Gary Grasso's 89,672 votes.

Candidates from both parties cited battling public corruption and ensuring government transparency as their top priorities should they prevail in the their efforts to succeed Democrat Lisa Madigan who served 16 years and is not seeking re-election.

Democratic candidates include State Rep. and former assistant U.S. attorney Scott Drury of Highwood; Sharon Fairley, former assistant Illinois attorney general and former assistant U.S. attorney; Cook County assistant public defender Aaron Goldstein; former assistant U.S. attorney Renato Mariotti, a Naperville Central High School graduate; Quinn, who grew up in Hinsdale; Raoul; Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Chicago Park District President Jesse Ruiz.

On the Republican side, candidate Grasso served as Burr Ridge mayor from 2005 to 2012 and is currently a member of the DuPage County Board. His opponent Harold, the only candidate not from the Chicago area, is a downstate litigator and a former Miss America.

Grasso cited his nearly 40 years practicing law and his experience as an elected official while Harold, a self described "political outsider" said her experience negotiating complicated legal settlements makes her qualified for the office.

United in their opposition to much of Donald Trump's agenda, Democrats are also united in their call for House Speaker Michael Madigan to step down as party chairman. Drury, however, also called for Madigan to resign as speaker.