Pritzker widens early lead in Democratic gubernatorial race

As the first few votes begin to trickle in, J.B. Pritzker has an early lead toward the Democratic nod for the party's gubernatorial nomination.

Pritzker's lead has begun to widen as more votes are counted. Initially Pritzker had about 40 percent of the first few thousand votes. But now as nearly 70,000 votes have been tallied, Pritzker has collected more than 45 percent of them. Former state Sen. Daniel Biss is running in second place early followed by Chris Kennedy, though many votes remain to be counted. The other three Democrats in the race have less than 4 percent of the vote combined.

Pritzker has long been the state party favorite with endorsements from U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. He has poured millions of dollars into the primary race that has gotten nastier in recent weeks between the three front-runners. Pritzker, of Chicago, started off strong with positive ads touting his charitable efforts. But his image was bruised somewhat after FBI tapes of his talking political horse-trading with disgraced former Gov. Rod Blagojevich emerged.