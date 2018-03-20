Preckwinkle enjoys sweet win over Fioretti for Cook board president

Democrats Bob Fioretti, left, and Toni Preckwinkle are candidates for Cook County Board President.

Incumbent Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle easily turned back a challenge Tuesday from Chicago Alderman Bob Fioretti in the Democratic primary -- overcoming an expected backlash against a controversial sweetened-beverage tax she promoted last year.

With 85 percent of the precincts reporting, Preckwinkle led in the unofficial returns with 379,488 votes to Fioretti's 247,900 votes.

The returns show Preckwinkle received 58 percent of the suburban Cook County vote compared to 41 percent for Fioretti. Chicago returns show Preckwinkle with 62 percent of the vote compared to Fioretti's 37 percent.

Preckwinkle, president since 2010, will face Republican Andrew C.M. Nelson of Chicago in the Nov. 6 general election.

While Preckwinkle characterized herself as a proven leader forced to make tough decisions, Fioretti painted her as a president whose policies forced higher taxes on county residents.

Fioretti was especially critical of Preckwinkle's failed penny-per-ounce sweetened beverage tax and her decision to reinstitute a 1 percent sales tax that she rolled back after winning the presidency in 2010.

Preckwinkle argued the tax hike was necessary after Gov. Bruce Rauner and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stymied plans that would have saved money by changing pension rules.

To that end, Fioretti supported switching to a 401(k)-style retirement plan over continuing the current pension system for county employees.