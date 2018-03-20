One hurt in crash between semi and car near Libertyville

The Lake County sheriff's office is investigating a crash between a semi-truck and a car that injured one person.
The crash occurred Monday at approximately 10:40 a.m. at Route 137 and Center Street in an area of unincorporated Lake County near Libertyville.
Preliminary investigation shows a 2000 Mack semi-truck pulling a gravel hauler was traveling west Route 137 when it struck a stopped 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer from behind.
The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.