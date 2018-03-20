North Aurora silo-park plan, and potential cost, unveiled

The 98-foot former grain silo at Harner's Bakery and Restaurant could become the nifty focus of downtown North Aurora if it were remodeled into an observation tower with a park was built near it, and it was artfully lit at night.

"I think it's fantastic," President Dale Berman said Monday of the design.

The cost is estimated at $2.6 million.

That gave North Aurora village trustees pause after the concept was presented by Muller+Muller of Chicago.

"Three-million (dollars) is a lot of roads we could be building," Trustee Laura Curtis said.

Other trustees said the village should pursue getting firm costs for the first parts of the project, and use money from a tax-increment financing fund to do that work.

Trustee Mark Gaffino said all trustees have repeatedly talked about doing things to make the downtown attractive and draw people to the Fox River.

"These are the times now that the rubber (beautifying downtown) meets the road (cost)," Gaffino said.

"All we have been talking about is getting people to the river for the last 10 years," Trustee Mark Carroll said.

Engineers have analyzed the concrete silo. There is spalling and fire damage, abandoned equipment inside and graffiti.

A metal staircase could be installed inside, with landings at each of the openings in the silo for visitors to look out.

A two-level walkway and patio could be built around the base on the east side, and a play area in front of that.

The park would connect to a new parking lot the village is building this year.

Cost breakdown

Designers said estimates were "very preliminary." They said it would cost:

• $245,000 to repair the silo's roof and exterior concrete, coat the exterior, remove the interior walls, get rid of old equipment and repair damaged elements.

• Install exterior lighting, $182,000.

• Put in walkways and seating area, $996,000.

• Install a playground and move a bicycle path, $650,000.

• Put in the stairs, $591,000.

Village Administrator Steven Bosco said the village and nonprofit organizations such as the North Aurora River District Alliance could seek money from the state and from private foundations to help pay for the idea.

He suggested budgeting for the repairs and lighting in the TIF fund in the 2018-19 budget.

Money in the TIF fund comes from property taxes paid on properties in the district. The funds are supposed to be used to do things that will lead to increased property value of the district.

"I don't know that I agree with spending TIF money for a silo," Curtis said.

Carroll suggested pushing the Fox Valley Park District to contribute money. The district is involved with the project.

Harner's Bakery and Restaurant owned the silo for many years and gave it to the village last year.