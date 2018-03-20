New Dist. 11 reps for Will County Board in Naperville

Republican voters in Will County District 11 have chosen to seek new representation on the county board by nominating challengers Julie Berkowicz and Kathy Havel.

Berkowicz and Havel tallied 1,787 and 1,751 votes, respectively, in a four-way race to become the two candidates who will advance to the November general election to face Democrat Michelle "Mimi" Cohen.

Berkowicz, of Naperville, ran unsuccessfully last year for Naperville City Council. Havel, also of Naperville, is chairwoman of the Will County Republican Party.

The duo, who ran as a slate, narrowly edged longtime incumbents Suzanne Hart and Charles "Chuck" Maher, both of Naperville. Maher got 1,618 votes and Hart got 1,574, according to unofficial vote totals with all 23 precincts reporting.

Tuesday's vote means Berkowicz and Havel will seek to win the two District 11 seats on the 26-member county board, representing the portion of Naperville located within Will County.

During the campaign, Berkowicz highlighted her community service experience in homeowners, civic, scouting and church groups for the past 25 years. Havel talked up her passion for the local Republican Party, in which she has held leadership roles as a precinct committeewoman and as a township and county party chairwoman.

Meanwhile, Democratic voters in Will County chose Lauren Staley-Ferry over Denise Mushro-Rumchak as their nominee to be county clerk, with Staley-Ferry claiming 28,282 votes to Mushro-Rumchak's 20,043 with 100 percent of the 300 precincts reporting. Staley-Ferry will square off in November against Republican Laurie McPhillips.