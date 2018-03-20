Mazeski maintains lead over Casten in Congress race to challenge Roskam

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.comDemocratic candidate for the 6th U.S. Congressional District Amanda Howland thanks her supporters at Durty Nellie's in Palatine Tuesday.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comDemocratic candidate Sean Casten talks with family and friends as he waits for results in the 6th congressional district race Tuesday at his home in Hinsdale.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comRyan Huffman, center, looks over results from the 6th congressional race Tuesday during his election party at River Street Tavern, in East Dundee.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comDemocratic candidate Jennifer Zordani watches results come in with family and friends in the 6th congressional district race Tuesday at Johnny's Blitz Bar and Grill in Westmont.

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comCampaign supporter Jim Kopchok of Naperville watches the results pour in with Democratic primary candidate in the 6th congressional race Becky Anderson Wilkins in Wheaton on Tuesday.

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comCarole Cheney looks at some early results for the 6th congressional race, with campaign manager Caleb Thompson, left and field coordinator Rajah Sandor, center, in Naperville on Tuesday.

Kelly Mazeski of Barrington Hills is narrowly leading Sean Casten of Downers Grove in a tight race for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 6th U.S. Congressional District.

Barrington Hills Plan Commissioner Kelly Mazeski was leading late Tuesday in the Democratic primary to face incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Roskam in what's expected to be a pivotal race in November -- but much of the DuPage County tally remained uncounted, leaving the outcome in doubt.

With 67 percent of the 6th Congressional District's precincts reporting, the unofficial results showed Mazeski with 10,567 votes and Downers Grove scientist Sean Casten had 9,368.

"We always expected it to be a close race," Mazeski said. "And I am proud of the grass-roots campaign that we have run."

Other candidates include Carole Cheney, a former congressional aide from Naperville, with 18 percent of the vote; Amanda Howland, a Lake Zurich attorney and College of Lake County trustee who lost a challenge to Roskam two years ago, with 14 percent; Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Naperville bookseller and city council member with 5 percent; and Ryan Huffman, a Palatine data analyst, and Jennifer Zordani, a Clarendon Hills attorney, with 4 percent of the vote each.

Results were complete from Cook, Kane and Lake counties, but 35 percent of the vote was still out in McHenry County and 53 percent of it was out in DuPage.

Candidates who live in DuPage include Casten, Cheney, Anderson Wilkins and Zordani.

The November general election is expected to be among the hottest and most expensive Congressional races in the state -- and one with national implications -- as Democrats target Roskam.

While Roskam, of Wheaton, has won the seat six times since 2006, Democrats believe he could be vulnerable. Since the November 2016 election, in which Roskam beat Howland by claiming 59 percent of the vote, a groundswell of grass-roots organizations has been calling for new representation to match the changing demographics of the district.

Mazeski said during the campaign she represents the greatest contrast to Roskam's views. Casten, meanwhile said he can challenge Roskam on his strength and the incumbent won't be able to "demonize" him as a "crazy lefty."