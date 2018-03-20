Mazeski leads Casten in Congress race to challenge Roskam

Democratic candidates in the 6th U.S. Congressional district all want to win the chance to battle with incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Roskam in November. Democratic hopefuls include Sean Casten, Carole Cheney, Amanda Howland, Ryan Huffman, Kelly Mazeski, Becky Anderson Wilkins and Jennifer Zordani.

Democratic voters in the 6th Congressional District are showing an early preference for Barrington Hills Plan Commissioner Kelly Mazeski as their nominee to face incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Roskam in what's expected to be a pivotal race in November.

A former chemist with a long history in local government, Mazeski, 58, is leading six other candidates in a crowded field, according to unofficial vote totals with about 25 percent of 640 precincts in five counties reporting.

Mazeski has 29 percent, or 7.044 of the votes counted so far. Second-place candidate Sean Casten, a Downers Grove scientist and entrepreneur, has 25 percent, or 6.096.

Other candidates include Carole Cheney with 19 percent of the vote, Amanda Howland with 14 percent, Becky Anderson Wilkins with 5 percent, and Ryan Huffman and Jennifer Zordani with 4 percent of the vote each.

The November general election is expected to be among the hottest and most expensive Congressional races in the state -- and one with national implications -- as Democrats target Roskam.

While Roskam, of Wheaton, has won the seat six times since 2006, Democrats believe he could be vulnerable.

The district swung Democratic for president in 2016, supporting Hillary Clinton by a 7-percentage-point margin over President Donald Trump. Roskam won his 2016 election against Democratic challenger Amanda Howland by an 18-percentage-point margin, claiming 59 percent of the vote to Howland's 41. But since then, a groundswell of grass-roots organizations has been calling for new representation for the changing demographics of the suburban landscape.

Mazeski said during the campaign she represents the greatest contrast to Roskam's views on issues such as health care and the environment.

She joined the race on the day when Roskam voted to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and she often told her personal story of fighting breast cancer while having to find new health insurance and wondering if she'd be able to keep her doctors.

"That is something that no one in this room, no American, should ever have to be asking themselves when they're going through one of the scariest, most difficult times of their lives," she said during the campaign.

If elected, Mazeski said she will push for a Medicare option for all, not just those 65 and older, and bring a strong team of policy supporters to best serve and represent the people of the district.