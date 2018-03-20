Mazeski, Casten locked in congressional challenge to Roskam

Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District Amanda Howland thanks her supporters Tuesday at Durty Nellie's in Palatine. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Kelly Mazeski of Barrington Hills and Sean Casten of Downers Grove are locked in a tight race for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 6th Congressional District.

Barrington Hills Plan Commissioner Kelly Mazeski and Downers Grove scientist Sean Casten were locked in a neck-and neck race early this morning in the Democratic primary to face incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Roskam in what's expected to be a pivotal race in November.

More than 20 percent of the DuPage County tally remained uncounted, leaving the outcome in doubt.

With 86 percent of the 6th Congressional District's precincts reporting, the unofficial results showed Mazeski with 13,418 votes and Casten had 13,158.

"We always expected it to be a close race," Mazeski said. "And I am proud of the grass-roots campaign that we have run."

Other candidates include Carole Cheney, a former congressional aide from Naperville, with 17 percent of the vote; Amanda Howland, a Lake Zurich attorney and College of Lake County trustee who lost a challenge to Roskam two years ago, with 13 percent; Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Naperville bookseller and city council member with 5 percent; and Ryan Huffman, a Palatine data analyst, and Jennifer Zordani, a Clarendon Hills attorney, with 4 percent of the vote each.

Results were complete from Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, but a sizable chunk of it was out in DuPage.

Candidates who live in DuPage include Casten, Cheney, Anderson Wilkins and Zordani.

The November general election is expected to be among the hottest and most expensive Congressional races in the state -- and one with national implications -- as Democrats target Roskam.

While Roskam, of Wheaton, has won the seat six times since 2006, Democrats believe he could be vulnerable because of the district's changing demographics and because of a groundswell of grass-roots organizations that have been energized in response to Donald Trump's victory in 2016.