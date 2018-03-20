Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/21/2018 1:06 AM

Mazeski, Casten locked in congressional challenge to Roskam

  • Kelly Mazeski of Barrington Hills and Sean Casten of Downers Grove are locked in a tight race for the Democratic Party's nomination in the 6th Congressional District.

  • Carole Cheney looks at some early results for the 6th Congressional District race Tuesday with campaign manager Caleb Thompson, left, and field coordinator Rajah Sandor, center, at her home in Naperville.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Campaign supporter Jim Kopchok of Naperville watches results pour in Tuesday in Wheaton with Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Democratic candidate in the 6th Congressional District.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Democratic candidate Jennifer Zordani of Clarendon Hills watches results come in for the 6th Congressional District race with family and friends Tuesday at Johnny's Blitz Bar and Grill in Westmont.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Democratic candidate Sean Casten talks with family and friends as he waits for results in the 6th Congressional District race Tuesday in Hinsdale.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Democratic candidate Ryan Huffman, center, looks over results from the 6th Congressional District race Tuesday during his election party at River Street Tavern in East Dundee.

    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Democratic candidate for the 6th Congressional District Amanda Howland thanks her supporters Tuesday at Durty Nellie's in Palatine.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Marie Wilson
 
 

Barrington Hills Plan Commissioner Kelly Mazeski and Downers Grove scientist Sean Casten were locked in a neck-and neck race early this morning in the Democratic primary to face incumbent Republican Rep. Peter Roskam in what's expected to be a pivotal race in November.

More than 20 percent of the DuPage County tally remained uncounted, leaving the outcome in doubt.

With 86 percent of the 6th Congressional District's precincts reporting, the unofficial results showed Mazeski with 13,418 votes and Casten had 13,158.

"We always expected it to be a close race," Mazeski said. "And I am proud of the grass-roots campaign that we have run."

Other candidates include Carole Cheney, a former congressional aide from Naperville, with 17 percent of the vote; Amanda Howland, a Lake Zurich attorney and College of Lake County trustee who lost a challenge to Roskam two years ago, with 13 percent; Becky Anderson Wilkins, a Naperville bookseller and city council member with 5 percent; and Ryan Huffman, a Palatine data analyst, and Jennifer Zordani, a Clarendon Hills attorney, with 4 percent of the vote each.

Results were complete from Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties, but a sizable chunk of it was out in DuPage.

Candidates who live in DuPage include Casten, Cheney, Anderson Wilkins and Zordani.

The November general election is expected to be among the hottest and most expensive Congressional races in the state -- and one with national implications -- as Democrats target Roskam.

While Roskam, of Wheaton, has won the seat six times since 2006, Democrats believe he could be vulnerable because of the district's changing demographics and because of a groundswell of grass-roots organizations that have been energized in response to Donald Trump's victory in 2016.

