Kramer, Hain advance to November Kane County sheriff contest

Don Kramer on Tuesday night took another step toward securing his second 4-year term as Kane County sheriff and following in his father's footsteps.

According to unofficial results, Kramer took home 16,538 votes, besting Sgt. Kevin Tindall's 11,504 votes to earn the Republican nod for sheriff.

Kramer, whose father served as sheriff from 1978 to 1986, did not return messages.

For the Democrats, Ron Hain, a sergeant with the sheriff's department, secured the nomination with 17,719 votes compared to 14,070 votes for Willie Mayes Sr., who lost to Kramer in November 2014.

Hain, who was making his first run at public office, said he would update the department's risk assessment of key buildings and favored creating residential treatment centers to help nonviolent addicts get sober and transition to full-time work.

"It was always very focused on a solutions-based campaign," Hain said in thanking his opponents and wishing them well. "The Democrats definitely showed up today."

Kramer's first term got off to a rough start when he canceled an agreement to house federal inmates awaiting trial at the county jail. Kramer said he would give his administration an "A" grade, citing increased officer productivity and community interaction, as well as an increase in professionalism.

Kramer and Hain advance to the Nov. 6 general election, and the winner will be sworn in in December.