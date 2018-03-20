Khouri holds commanding lead over Zito in 49th District

Tonia Khouri and Nic Zito, right, are Republican candidates for 49th Illinois House District seat.

Aurora Republican Tonia Khouri is heading to a decisive win in the GOP primary in her bid to succeed retiring state Rep. Mike Fortner in the 49th Illinois House District.

With 77 of 86 precincts reporting Tuesday, Khouri collected 4,197 votes, unofficial results show. Her opponent, Nic Zito, received 2,194 votes, according to unofficial tallies from DuPage, Cook and Kane counties and the Aurora Election Commission.

The GOP nominee will face West Chicago Democrat Karina Villa in the November election.

Khouri has served on the DuPage County Board since 2012 and owns Green T Services, a landscaping and home remodeling business. She lost a 2016 bid to oust U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, a Naperville Democrat, from his seat in Congress.

Khouri said she was compelled to run for state office after Fortner joined a group of Republican lawmakers who voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a 32 percent increase in the income tax rate.

"We didn't get pension reform. We didn't get workers' comp reform. We didn't get regulatory reform -- nothing," Khouri, 48, said during her campaign.

Khouri has questioned Zito's Republican credentials, trying to align him with his father, Greg Zito, a former Democratic lawmaker in the Illinois House and Senate.

Zito, a 28-year-old Wayne Township trustee, helped launched the Rev3 Innovation Center, a co-working space in Naperville.

The 49th district includes parts of Aurora, Bartlett, Batavia, Geneva, Naperville, North Aurora, South Elgin, St. Charles, West Chicago and Wayne.