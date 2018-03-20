Gillespie leads Sonnefeldt in 27th state Senate District

Ann Gillespie, left, and Joe Sonnefeldt, right, are Democratic candidates in the 27th state Senate District.

First-time candidate Ann Gillespie holds a commanding lead over Democratic primary opponent Joe Sonnefeldt for the 27th state Senate District seat.

With 102 of 149 precincts reporting, Gillespie had 11,820 votes and Sonnefeldt had 4,043, according to unofficial totals. Those totals do not include votes cast early.

Gillespie, of Arlington Heights, is an attorney, retired business executive with CVS Caremark, and organizer of efforts supporting Cook County's minimum wage and sick leave ordinances through the group We The People. Sonnefeldt, of Mount Prospect, is a professional musician and president of the Mount Prospect Elementary District 57 school board.

Both were backed in the election by labor unions -- for Gillespie, the SEIU, AFSCME and Illinois Federation of Teachers; and for Sonnefeldt, the Illinois AFL-CIO and Chicago Federation of Musicians. Gillespie received the backing of several elected Democrats, which led Sonnefeldt to criticize her as "the choice of the Springfield insiders." But she said she was endorsed by legislators because "they think I can win."

The winner will face Republican incumbent Tom Rooney. The district covers parts of Arlington Heights, Inverness, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Prospect Heights and Rolling Meadows.