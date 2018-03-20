Elleson wins GOP nomination to challenge Schakowsky in 9th Congressional District

Upper from left, John Elleson and Max Rice, and lower from left, Sargis Sangari and D. Vincent Thomas are Republican candidates for the 9th Congressional District

Arlington Heights pastor John Elleson won apparent victory in a field of four Republican candidates in the 9th Congressional District primary to take on U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky in the fall.

With 85 percent of the precincts in, Elleson, a pastor at Lakewood Chapel in Arlington Heights, had 7,383 votes, according to unofficial results.

Sargis Sangari of Skokie had 5,644, D. Vincent Thomas Jr. of Evanston had 3,537 and Max Rice of Glencoe had 1,789.

The winner will have a tough general election race against Schakowsky, who has been in office since 1999. One of the most liberal Democrats in Congress, she has won re-election with 66 percent of the vote in each of her races since the district was remapped after the 2010 Census.

The 9th Congressional District includes much of the North Shore and stretches to the Northwest suburbs through parts of Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights and Rolling Meadows.