updated: 3/20/2018 5:38 PM

District 211 hosting Career Expo April 4

Daily Herald report

Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 will host a large Career Expo from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Palatine High School.

The event is free and is open to all District 211 students. The expo will feature a variety of local businesses and focus on four areas: internships, career exploration, apprenticeships and jobs.

Students should register to attend by going to https://tinyurl.com/D211CareerExpoRegistration. Bus service will be available for the event.

Businesses interested in participating in the expo can go to https://tinyurl.com/D211CareerExpo to reserve a table and have their company added to the evening's program. Those interested in offering students an internship or apprenticeship can go to https://tinyurl.com/internshiphost.

