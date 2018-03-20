Danforth leading in GOP race for 17th District seat

From left, Michael Danforth, Eleanor Sweet McDonnell, Linda Starkey are Republican candidates for Lake County Board District 17.

Lake County Board member Michael Danforth is leading the three-way Republican primary race for his 17th District seat Tuesday.

With ballots in all 28 precincts counted, unofficial results showed Danforth, of Fox River Grove, was in the lead with 1,106 votes, Wauconda Trustee Linda Starkey was second with 948 votes and North Barrington resident Eleanor Sweet McDonnell was third with 302 votes. The totals didn't include ballots cast early.

The winner will face Democrat Maria Peterson of North Barrington in the Nov. 6 general election.