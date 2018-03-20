Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 3/20/2018 10:56 PM

Cunningham cruises to victory in clerk's race

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jack Cunningham

    Jack Cunningham

 
James Fuller
 
 

Jack Cunningham won a chance to end his political career on his own terms Tuesday, as he turned back a challenge from fellow Republican Stan Bond.

Cunningham finished with 17,427 votes (62 percent) compared to 10,555 votes (38 percent) for Bond, according to unofficial totals.

The results indicate voters were willing to forgive Cunningham for some missteps, all of which became fodder for a series of videos Bond released on Facebook in the final weeks leading up to the election.

Bond is a Montgomery village trustee, an Illinois Republican State Central Committeeman and a current employee in the circuit court clerk's office. At one time, he was an employee in Cunningham's elections department. That didn't keep Bond from coming after Cunningham in a series of negative ads posted on social media at the end of the campaign.

Bond hammered Cunningham in the videos for being a "career politician" with a spotty record that involved using taxpayer-funded county resources during previous political campaigns, and making a tax extension error that resulted in a larger-than-expected tax bill for portions of the county in 2015.

"He wants voters to reward him with another four-year term of office? Seriously? I don't think so! It's time to show him the door," read the voice-over on one video.

Instead of showing Cunningham the door, voters put out a welcome mat Tuesday, according to the unofficial results with all 301 precincts reporting.

Cunningham said he expected the campaign to get dirty. He believed Bond held a grudge against him for eliminating his position in the clerk's office.

"This was the nastiest campaign I've ever been involved in," Cunningham said.

I'm very disappointed with the tenor of this race."

Cunningham will face Democrat Nicolas Jimenez in November's general election.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account