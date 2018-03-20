Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 3/20/2018 9:03 PM

Corrigan leads Miller in GOP primary for Harris' Dist. 53 seat

  • Eddie Corrigan, left, and Katie Miller are Republican candidates in Illinois' 53rd House District.

Christopher Placek
 
 

Eddie Corrigan leads Republican primary opponent Katie Miller in early returns for the state's 53rd House District.

With 62 of 75 precincts reporting, Corrigan had 4,638 votes and Miller had 2,843, according to unofficial totals.

They are running for a seat being vacated by David Harris, who likely would have faced a primary challenge after his vote last summer to approve a 32 percent income tax increase. Both Miller and Corrigan disagreed with Harris' vote, but Corrigan said during the campaign he still sides with Harris overall, calling him an "excellent" public servant. Miller said she entered the GOP primary in response to Harris' tax vote.

Corrigan, an Arlington Heights resident and outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, was backed by the House Republican Organization, while Miller, a registered nurse from Mount Prospect, was endorsed by conservative talk show host Dan Proft's Liberty Principles PAC. Proft's group sent pro-Miller campaign mailers featuring photos of Corrigan in college doing keg stands, making obscene gestures and imbibing extensively, while labeling him a "punk party boy."

The winner will face Democrat Mark Walker, who once held the seat in the 53rd District, which includes parts of Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect and Prospect Heights.

