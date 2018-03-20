Clerk: No suburban irregularities in assessor's race

hello

No suburban irregularities have been found today regarding potential votes for Democratic Cook County assessor primary candidate Andrea Raila, unlike in Chicago, according to the county clerk's office.

Raila, a property tax analyst from Chicago, is in a three-way race with incumbent Joseph Berrios of Chicago and Fritz Kaegi, an Oak Park asset manager. Raila had been ruled off the ballot, then last week was reinstated by an Illinois appeals court.

Some early voters received notice that tallies for Raila would not count despite her name never actually leaving the ballot. That was not supposed to happen today.

Cook County Clerk's Office spokesman James Scalzitti said officials did not find any instances in the suburbs of voters being told that ballots cast for Raila would not count.

"The clerk's office has checked this out extensively today to make sure," Scalzitti said.

Before Tuesday's election, Kaegi criticized Berrios' campaign contributions from attorneys who handle property assessment challenges. He's also said it's "grotesque" that about 25 percent of valuations under Berrios' administration typically have drawn appeals.

Berrios said he's been turning around the office. Elected in 2010, he contends appeals are a reflection of property owners exercising their legal rights and his office often helps residents contest valuations.

Raila also questioned why there are so many property assessment appeals and said she would work to reduce the need. She said Berrios' office makes square footage errors and that the job should be done right the first time.