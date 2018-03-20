Breaking News Bar
 
Kane County
updated: 3/20/2018 9:00 PM

Challenger Weber leading in Kane County Board District 13 GOP primary

  • Philip Lewis, left, and Steve Weber are Republican candidates for Kane County Board District 13.

Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Challenger Steve Weber is leading against incumbent Phil Lewis in Tuesday's Republican primary for Kane County Board District 13.

Weber had 690 votes, or 55 percent of the total, and Lewis had 420 votes, or 33.6 percent, with 11 of 17 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

Weber, 40, a sales manager in the grocery/food business, called for eliminating waste and consolidating government functions to maintain the county's property tax freeze.

Lewis, 69, a professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology, said that to keep taxes steady, fees collected by the county have to correspond to the cost of services. The county also should cross-train its employees, he said.

Both candidates live in St. Charles and favored disbanding the Aurora Election Commission.

Weber believes the county board should reduce its number of members from 24 to 18, while Lewis said there should be at least 20 members.

Both support a sunset clause to any toll collected on Longmeadow Parkway. Weber specified there should be a maintenance fund that generates interest to continue to provide for future repairs.

