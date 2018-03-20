Caffrey leading in 47th House District Democratic primary

hello

James Caffrey and Anne Sommerkamp, right, are Democratic candidates for 47th Illinois House District seat.

Elmhurst Democrat Jim Caffrey held a narrow lead over his primary opponent late Tuesday in their bid to ultimately flip the Republican-held seat in the 47th Illinois House District.

With 63 of 120 precincts reporting, Caffrey leads Anne Sommerkamp 2,736 to 2,139 votes, unofficial results show from DuPage and Cook counties. Votes in more than 50 precincts in DuPage were yet to be counted Tuesday night.

Both are vying for the seat being vacated by longtime incumbent Patti Bellock, a Hinsdale Republican who is retiring after two decades in the office.

The winner will face Elmhurst Republican and College of DuPage Board Chairwoman Deanne Mazzochi in the November election.

Caffrey, 52, said he resigned from Clorox as a customer team manager in July 2017 to focus on his campaign full-time. He supports term limits for legislative leaders and pledges to oppose the re-election of Michael Madigan as Illinois House speaker.

Sommerkamp, a 58-year-old from Downers Grove, works in the health care industry. She rejects term limits and touts endorsements from teachers unions and Personal PAC, a well-funded abortion rights group.

The 47th District covers all or parts of Clarendon Hills, Darien, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Hinsdale, Lombard, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace, Westmont and Willowbrook.