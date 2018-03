Bartels ahead in GOP primary for Lake County Board's 10th District seat

Jeralyn "Jeri" Atleson, left, and Charles "Chuck" Bartels, right, are Republican candidates for Lake County Board District 10.

Lake County Board member Charles "Chuck" Bartels is off to an early lead in the Republican primary for his seat.

Bartels is leading Fremont Township Trustee Jeralyn "Jeri" Atleson, unofficial results show. Both are from Mundelein.

The winner will face Democrat Jessica Vealitzek in the Nov. 6 general election.