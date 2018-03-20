Arlington Heights approves new plans for apartments for disabled residents

hello

A rendering shows a proposed two-story, 18-unit supportive housing development at 120-122 E. Boeger Drive for people with disabilities. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

A supportive housing development for people with disabilities planned for Arlington Heights' north side will now include one-bedroom apartments, officials said.

The previously proposed two-story, 16-unit development at 120-122 E. Boeger Drive, near Arlington Heights and Dundee roads, only included two-bedroom units.

But officials from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, which is helping fund the project, suggested including some smaller apartments.

"They said they thought there would be a need for one-bedroom units," said Richard Koenig, executive director of the Housing Opportunity Development Corp., which is developing the project.

"It makes the numbers work better for them, and helps with demand."

Arlington Heights' village board on Monday unanimously approved amended plans for the development, which will be named Heart's Place.

The building will now have two more units, for a total of 18, with 10 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments.

The amended plan effectively reduces the density of the project, with the maximum number of occupants decreasing from 64 to 52, per building code regulations.

"It's good to have some one- bedroom units because not everyone wants a roommate," said Trustee John Scaletta.

The board approved the initial proposal in June 2017, along with a rezoning request from a business to institutional zoning district. Trustees rejected an earlier proposal in 2010 for a three-story, 30-unit building, which led to a lawsuit that was later thrown out by a judge.

Construction of the 18,800-square-foot building is slated to begin in June or July.