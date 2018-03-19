Breaking News Bar
 
Schaumburg seeks artists for Prairie Plein Air Competition

Daily Herald report

The Village of Schaumburg is seeking artist entries for the 8th annual Prairie Plein Air Competition, set to coincide with the 31st annual Prairie Arts Festival taking place in late May.

Participating artists can create an original plein air painting or drawing of any location within Schaumburg. Plein air is a French expression that refers to art that is created outdoors with the artist's subject in full view.

Submitted works will be displayed from May 16 to June 30, in the Herb Aigner Gallery inside the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. The event is open to all plein air artists. Entries are due by Friday, April 13.

For additional information including the application, visit http://bit.ly/2kDsfEG.

