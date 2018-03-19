Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/19/2018 7:05 PM

Prairie Knolls Middle School students shelter in place after bullet found

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Christopher Hacker
Daily Herald correspondent

Students at Prairie Knolls Middle School in Elgin were ordered to shelter in place Monday after a student found a single .22-caliber bullet outside the school's cafeteria.

Students and teachers were allowed to continue holding classes but were prevented from moving outside their classrooms while police searched the building, according to a letter to parents from the Prairie Knolls administration.

The shelter-in-place order continued for about three hours while officers from the Elgin Police Department and the Kane County sheriff's office searched the building, including lockers, with a canine unit, officials said. Students were then dismissed after the building was determined to be safe.

Officials reminded parents not to rush to school to pick up their children during a shelter-in-place because additional movement by students could further jeopardize their safety. They also encouraged parents to remind their children to report suspicious activity to administrators or trusted adults.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account