Loyola fans sign petition to get Sister Jean on 'The Ellen Show'

Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt has always been a campuswide celebrity at Loyola. But now with the men's basketball team making its first Sweet Sixteen berth since 1985, the 98-year-old basketball-loving nun's stardom has grown to what she would call "international" status.

With all the attention Sister Jean has received, Loyola sophomore Tanea Crawford decided it's time to get the nation's March Madness darlin' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Crawford created an online petition on Change.org shortly after Loyola upset third-seeded Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday.

The original goal of 500 was met within the first 24 hours.

The petition has more than 1,600 times names of Monday morning, and its popularity and circulation is rapidly increasing.

