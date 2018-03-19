Libertyville parks wants your input on facilities, master plan

Libertyville is developing a parks master plan and is seeking input and participation from Libertyville residents and those who use the facilities. As part of the process, an online survey has been developed to allow residents and users of Libertyville parks to provide input and ideas for current and long-term use of the parks and recreation facilities. The survey is available at www.libertyvilleparksplan.com/survey. Responses are due by March 31.