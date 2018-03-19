Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 3/19/2018 7:02 PM

Lake in the Hills police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Christopher Hacker
Daily Herald Correspondent

Lake in the Hills police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries Sunday and Monday.

Police posted security camera footage that captured what appears to be a man breaking into several cars in the area of Clark and Patton avenues between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In the video, a man is seen trying to open the doors of two pickup trucks and a car parked in a driveway. It wasn't clear whether the suspect was able to enter the vehicles.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Lake in the Hills police department by phone at (847) 658-5676 or anonymously through their Nixle emergency notification service.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account