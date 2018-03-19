Lake in the Hills police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

Lake in the Hills police are seeking help in identifying a suspect in a series of burglaries Sunday and Monday.

Police posted security camera footage that captured what appears to be a man breaking into several cars in the area of Clark and Patton avenues between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In the video, a man is seen trying to open the doors of two pickup trucks and a car parked in a driveway. It wasn't clear whether the suspect was able to enter the vehicles.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Lake in the Hills police department by phone at (847) 658-5676 or anonymously through their Nixle emergency notification service.