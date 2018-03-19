Images: Wildlife in the suburbs

There is no scientific data that says more and more people every day look for, post or comment about animals and assorted wildlife.

We just know it to be true.

Check out our Daily Herald Suburban Wildlife Facebook group page. There, you will find what many people have asked us about: A place to share your neighborhood coyote sightings and other related snapshots. See a selection of some of the best this month in our gallery.

courtesy of Gordon Garcia A family of red foxes comes together in Arlington Heights.

courtesy of Kathy Marie Curda A chipmunk enjoys a few treats of pretzel peanut butter nuggets and raw peanuts.

courtesy of Jamie Kanas A coyote is on high alert during a recent visit to a Rolling Meadows backyard.

courtesy of Pedro Quintanilla An American toad along the North Branch Trail and Des Plaines River Trail.

courtesy of Wayne Reed A buck grazes in West Dundee.

courtesy of Susan Johnston A bluebird enjoys a drink in Barrington Hills.

courtesy of Todd A. Sherlock A heron standing on the top of a tree in Wheaton.

courtesy of Andrew Zydell This squirrel was nice enough to pose for a portrait, then continued with breakfast in Carpentersville.

courtesy of Richard Svienty A family of raccoons gather in a tree in Arlington Heights.