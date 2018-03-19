Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Every weekend Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's local events. See some of the best images from our Daily Herald photographers that you may have missed this past weekend.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comJ.P. Camacho, 10, of Arlington Heights flashes his big Irish smile as he watches the Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comJoel and Lindsay Schubel Nagle of Palatine dolled up their dog Rose for Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comJeanne Ives who is running for Governor walked Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comNataly Panczyk, 15, along with Leah Daly, 16, both of Palatine hi-kick their way through Palatine's Paint the Town Green festival parade as part of the Palatine Park District Dance Company on Saturday.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comSeventeen-year-old Hope Buechner of Elgin looks over dresses Saturday during the annual Cinderella's Closet prom dress event at the YWCA in Elgin.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comSeventeen-year-old Veronica Solis of Streamwood looks at the huge selection of dresses Saturday during the annual Cinderella's Closet prom dress event at the YWCA in Elgin.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comRunners and walkers head to the start Saturday during the Hampshire Park District's Color Me Lucky 5K which started and finished at the Ralph H. Seyller Community Park.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comRunners made interesting choices in their clothing Saturday at the Hampshire Park District's Color Me Lucky 5K which started and finished at the Ralph H. Seyller Community Park.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comJen Finnegan of Hampshire is covered in green Saturday during the Hampshire Park District's Color Me Lucky 5K which started and finished at the Ralph H. Seyller Community Park.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comBubba the pig follows its owners Jeff and Lonnie Lorenz from the Swift Nature Camp out of Wisconsin into the Arlington International Racecourse for the 26th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comLily Schwartz, 14, of Wilmette gets close with a Boston Terrier at the kissing booth at the Arlington International Racecourse 26th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comKathy Susca of Arlington Heights gets snuggly with Clyde the Ferret at the Arlington International Racecourse 26th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comHamilton the cat from Milwaukee, Wisconsin lies in his hammock taking in the sights and sounds at the Arlington International Racecourse 26th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo on Saturday.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comJim Barnowski, of Round Lake waits for the start of the Lake Villa St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday. He has dressed as St. Patrick for several years and always buys all veterans a round of drinks at the VFW at the end of the parade.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comTommy Ballis, of Lake Villa waves the Irish flag and his dog Bacon, wearing a green bow tie, tries to avoid at the Lake Villa St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comLake County board member Tom Weber walks with two green men at the Lake Villa St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comRich Wolf of Deerfield looks at a metal spile with his son, Dylan, 4, during the Maple Syrup Hike at Ryerson Woods Forest Preserve in Lincolnshire. Lake County Forest Preserve sponsored the event that instructed people on the process of collecting and making maple syrup.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comVolunteer Diane Phillips discusses maple trees with her tour group during the Maple Syrup Hike at Ryerson Woods Forest Preserve in Lincolnshire. Lake County Forest Preserve sponsored the event that instructed people on the process of collecting and making maple syrup.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comNathaniel Moderson, right, and Elliot Beckhorn , both 9 of Lindenhurst , look at sap in a bucket during the Maple Syrup Hike at Ryerson Woods Forest Preserve in Lincolnshire. Lake County Forest Preserve sponsored the event that instructed people on the process of collecting and making maple syrup.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comMake up artist Jennifer Sorce of Merle Norman Cosmetics in Elmhurst applies some make up to Jessica Palumbo of Addison, who is getting married this coming May 12th, during the Wilder Mansion Bridal Show in Elmhurst on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.com"Marz" from Charizma Entertainment Group talks with brides to be Heather George and Gretchen Hedrick both of Elmhurst during the Wilder Mansion Bridal Show in Elmhurst on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comPianist Kathie Nicolet of Hanover Park entertains visitors to the Wilder Mansion Bridal Show in Elmhurst on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comLarkin High boys basketball player Jalen Shaw holds up the 4th place 4A Boys Basketball trophy as the team returns home to cheering fans on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comLarkin High's boys basketball fans cheer on the team as they return home on Sunday, March 18, 2018 after a fourth place finish downstate.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comLarkin High boys basketball team pose for photos for fans after returning home with the 4th place 4A Boys Basketball trophy on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comCyd Lash guard John Coolidge of Island Lake dribbles up the court as he is guarded by Aspira guard Elio Esquivel of Chicago during the CAAEL 40th Annual State Invitational Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. The Chicago Area Alternative Education League sponsored the event for students to demonstrate outstanding sportsmanship.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comAcademy of Forest View player Kevin Nava hugs SEAL South player Keshav Reghavan, left, after giving him a sportsmanship ribbon during the CAAEL 40th Annual State Invitational Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. The Chicago Area Alternative Education League sponsored the event for students to demonstrate outstanding sportsmanship.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comCyd Lash forward Deviye Martin of Gages Lake goes for a layup during the CAAEL 40th Annual State Invitational Basketball Tournament on Sunday at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights. The Chicago Area Alternative Education League sponsored the event for students to demonstrate outstanding sportsmanship.