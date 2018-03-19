Gurnee library to host dinosaur events

The Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee will host two dinosaur-related events for children this weekend. Saturday, children and their parents are invited to learn about the world of dinosaurs and compare live animals of today to the dinosaurs of the past. The event will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library, 224 N. O'Plaine Road. To register, visit wnpl.info. Sunday, the library will host a screening of the 2015 Pixar movie "The Good Dinosaur" at 2 p.m.
