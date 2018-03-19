Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 3/19/2018 3:50 PM

Gurnee library to host dinosaur events

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee will host two dinosaur-related events for children this weekend. Saturday, children and their parents are invited to learn about the world of dinosaurs and compare live animals of today to the dinosaurs of the past. The event will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library, 224 N. O'Plaine Road. To register, visit wnpl.info. Sunday, the library will host a screening of the 2015 Pixar movie "The Good Dinosaur" at 2 p.m.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account