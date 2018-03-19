Glen Ellyn school closed after suspicious notes found on grounds

hello

St. Petronille Catholic School in Glen Ellyn did not open for classes Monday after police said they found suspicious notes on school grounds.

Police said similar notes also were found on the grounds of Glenbard West High School, but that school opened as usual and is continuing with a normal school day.

No other notes were found in the village, police said.

Officials said police and Glenbard West administrators were made aware of stickers containing racist and derogatory statements placed in various locations outside of the school, district spokeswoman Peg Mannion said in an email.

One of the stickers contained a threatening statement directed at Glenbard West, Mannion said.

Glen Ellyn police and school officials immediately began investigating and securing the school grounds.

"Glenbard West is working closely with the Glen Ellyn Police Department," Mannion said. "At this time there is no immediate safety risk to Glenbard West students and/or school staff."

Police said the content and quantity of the notes are part of an ongoing investigation and will not be revealed at this time.

"We are committed to investigating any and all incidents involving any criminal acts, particularly at our schools," police Chief Philip Norton said in a written statement. "Those responsible for this activity will be aggressively pursued and brought to justice."

Anyone with information about the notes is asked to call police or Glenbard West's hotline at (630) 942-­7406 to report anonymously.