Fire damages Elgin mobile home

A fire that started in the laundry room of an Elgin mobile home caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, officials said.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 800 block of Suzzanne Lane in Elgin at around 10:24 Monday morning, according to a news release from the Elgin Police Department. After confirming no one was inside, officials upgraded the fire to a "working fire" because it had the potential to spread beyond the home, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the fire caused about $30,000 in damages.